Theresa Carey was moved to a flat on Tennyson Road, Bognor Regis, in January. She was moved there by Adur and Worthing Council after losing her permanent accommodation in Worthing during the pandemic.

Ms Carey complained of wide-ranging issues, including an ‘overwhelming smell of faeces and urine’.

She alleged that she had been ‘left to rot’ and ‘treated in the most appalling manner’. Read more here

Theresa Carey was moved to a flat on Tennyson Road, Bognor Regis, in January. She was moved there by Adur and Worthing Council after losing her permanent accommodation in Worthing during the pandemic SUS-211021-125628001

Since then, Ms Carey has been made homeless and is now living with a friend in Chichester.

However, she has not been told if the decision was made by the council or the landlords.

“They basically evicted me but won’t say why,” Theresa said.

“The council said on a Friday night that I had to be out on Monday but I’ve had nothing in writing.”

Theresa received a letter from Worthing Borough Council, which stated that she would ‘not be at risk’ if made street homeless.

The letter said the duty to provide interim accommodation was no longer owed and was being brought to an end ‘with immediate effect’.

A homeless intervention and prevention officer added: “I am satisfied you do not have a priority need as you are not a person who is vulnerable as a result of old age, mental illness or physical disability or any other special reason.

“I do not believe that the harm you would suffer would make a noticeable difference to your ability to manage or cope with being homeless when compared to an ordinary person.”

Ms Carey, who intends to lodge an appeal, said she felt the ‘disgusting, appalling’ letter was a ‘personal attack’.

“They don’t know what I’ve been through,” she added.

“I’ve been treated like a piece of trash.

“A doctor supplied a letter saying how it has affected my mental health but that hasn’t been taken into account.

“I’ve had to move around so much, on less than £5 some weeks.

“I am now applying for a job working with people who are homeless. I don’t want anyone else to go through this situation.”

Adur and Worthing Councils has not responded to requests for comment.