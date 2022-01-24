Wilko to extend in-store mask recycling scheme until April

The scheme, which allows customers to recycle their used masks instore, has proven so successful the retailer has decided to extend the scheme until April 2 2022.

It is set to remain in place at 149 participating stores nationwide, including stores in Barking and Dagenham for the first time.

The home and garden retailer has estimated that as many as 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme, the equivalent of 996kg of single use plastic.

To participate, visit your nearest Wilko store and drop your used face mask into the special collection bin. Once full, the bins are taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked, who have partnered with the store on the scheme.

The collected masks are then broken down into raw fibres, which can then be used to create more public safety materials, building materials and even public space furniture, a Wilko spokesperson said.

The epidemic has seen a huge increase in the use of disposable face masks and, while, members of the public are encouraged to dispose of their masks via public refuse bins, many wind up as litter. This means discarded PPE is now cluttering our streets, parks, beaches and high streets, endangering wildlife and hurting the environment.

With more than 8 million tonnes of plastic waste already going to the ocean every year, Wilko hopes to bring that number down by continuing to provide a convenient and environmentally sustainable way to dispose of PPE.