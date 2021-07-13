A dismal wet morning gave way to a lovely warm, sunny afternoon, just in time for the start of the flower and dog show last Saturday.

The dog show was such a success, the committee has been asked to do it again next year.

Jill Brown said: “Under the management of the new Walberton Gardeners Club committee, the summer show was a great success.

“There were 177 entries in all. We were delighted to have more than 30 entries from children. This promises to be a developing section and future of the Gardeners Club.

“All of the dog show classes were very popular and all entries extremely well behaved, owners and dogs! We had a whopping 92 entries over the six classes.

“The flower show saw the village hall looking brilliant with a fresh new layout. The roses took centre stage and looked fantastic.

“Covid has affected us all in many ways but one very positive thing to come out of the past 18 months is that more and more people have turned to their gardens and allotments.

“Our membership is growing week by week, with lots of new people, all willing to get involved and show what they have been growing during the lockdown.”

Best in show was Boris the whippet, Robert Baly won the Silver Challenge Cup for best exhibit in the cut flower classes with his roses, Bob Rogers won the Challenge Cup for best exhibit in the fruit and veg classes with his basket of veg and the winner of the under-five section, ‘something I have made’, was Isla Geldenhays.

Other trophy winners were: David Garraway, Supreme Challenge Cup for best exhibit in the show and glass tankard for best exhibit in the craft classes; Brenda Bailey, Bisset Rose Bowl for floral art and Challenge Trophy for photography; Sue Pitman, Hans Kleine Silver Challenge Cup for the best exhibit in pot plants; Jeffrey Haine, Fred Ireland Cup for sweet peas; Rosemary Burgess, George Drummond Trophy for best exhibit in the rose classes; Carol Smith, glass tankard for best exhibit in the art classes; and David Donovan, Silver Salver for best exhibit in the domestic classes.

Children’s awards also went to Rowan Ayling, Page Oakley and Rosealie Holmes.

The club’s next show will be the autumn show, to be held in Walberton Village Hall on Saturday, September 18, at 2pm, when all of the local growers of vegetables will be in the limelight.

Visit walberton-gardeners-club.com for more details.