Two nights of fireworks in a ‘first’ for Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, the all-volunteer group which organises the traditional Illuminations Gala night time parade, has confirmed that although the parade won’t be taking place, they hope that the double firework display will more than make up for any disappointment.

Seafront Lights chairman Jason Passingham explained that with so many local groups either yet to restart or only just restarting, most wouldn’t be in a position to organise an entry into the Gala this year.

“Sadly, we have learnt that some groups will not be reforming, which will have a real impact upon the future of many town events which rely on the participation of other local groups,” he said.

Bognor Illuminations. in 2019 Credit Alan Barber Photographic Imagery

“However, to help make up for the lack of the Gala procession, and to ensure that the town has something extra to offer on this all-important holiday weekend, fireworks on both nights seemed a good idea.

“Another consideration was that as the seafront is usually jam-packed with spectators on the Sunday, by having it both nights will hopefully mean the crowd on each night is less, which will hopefully reassure those still concerned about coronavirus and being in large crowds.”

As usual Coles funfair will be presenting a funfair on the Esplanade all weekend, necessitating a road closure and diversions.

Started in 1978 by the former Bognor Regis Illuminations Fund to help fund Christmas and town centre seasonal decorations, the Illuminations Gala was taken over on the demise of the Fund by Round Table, helping raise funds for local good causes.

When the Round Table itself folded, the event passed to the fledgling Seafront Lights team, bringing the event full circle with all the proceeds going to brighten up the town once again.

The event is sponsored by Bognor Regis Town Council with support from Arun District Council.