Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council to convert 1 Spencer Street from an office building into two one bedroom dwellings.

A design and access statement by Bayside Architectural Design Ltd said the building had at one time been the old ambulance station.

The building, near the railway station, had been adapted over many years for different uses.

Two maisonettes are planned for the old ambulance station in Spencer Street, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

The latest plan is for two one bedroom self contained maisonettes with courtyard garden.