Two maisonettes planned for old ambulance station in Bognor Regis
The old ambulance station in Bognor Regis could become two maisonettes.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:52 pm
Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council to convert 1 Spencer Street from an office building into two one bedroom dwellings.
A design and access statement by Bayside Architectural Design Ltd said the building had at one time been the old ambulance station.
The building, near the railway station, had been adapted over many years for different uses.
The latest plan is for two one bedroom self contained maisonettes with courtyard garden.
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/277/21/PL.