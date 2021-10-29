Tributes paid to beloved landlady of Pink Pub

Pink pub

If anything defined Jan Cattermole, it was her strong will and resilient spirit.

Taking over The Royal Oak all the way back in 2005, she put her heart and soul into making the Chichester Road landmark a thriving part of the community.

“She was fantastic to be around,” said daughter Jodie. “So many people have told us she was like a second mother. You’d come in here, tell her all your problems and she’d always have solid advice. She was lovely, and anyone will tell you gave the best hugs.”

The landlady passed away on October 9, in the early hours of the morning. She had undiagnosed ischemic heart disease and suffered sudden heart death as she made her way up the stairs.

The tragedy left Jodie, her sister Jenna, dad John and close family friend David, understandably shocked, but determined to preserve Jan’s legacy.

“We made sure to open the day after, because we know she would have been furious for closing on the Saturday,” Jodie said.

“She used to do everything herself. How she found enough time in the day I’ve got no idea.

“We’ve split responsibilities at the moment and we’re doing alright, but we’ve got big shoes to fill and I don’t know if we ever will.”

Alongside her family, Jan’s death has had a profound affect on the community.

Jan used the pub to host the Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge Bike Ride, and had connections all over town- from All Call Signs, to the Bognor Regis Rugby Club.

So, when her family broke the news of her death, groups from all over Bognor Regis stepped forward to offer their condolences.

“I swear on Sunday when we opened, there was just this constant stream of people saying ‘we’re here if you need us.’ It was really nice. But it was kind of expected because mum was just so loved by people,” Jodie said.

“Jan knew more people than we ever did,” John Cattermole added.

That widespread love is part of why the family have decided to make Jan’s funeral a public affair- they want to give everyone who wants to say goodbye a chance to do exactly that.

Taking place at 11am, on November 5, at the Holy Cross Church next to the Royal Oak itself, anyone who wishes to attend Jan’s funeral will be welcome. The Pink Pub Bike Club are also due to be part of the service, creating an honour guard and accompanying the procession up to the Chichester Road roundabout.