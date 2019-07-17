Travellers move onto Littlehampton housing estate

Travellers have moved onto a housing estate in Littlehampton.

Residents have told the Gazette that around four or five vehicles have moved onto land on the Kingley Gate housing estate.

Travellers have moved into the Kingley Gate development land in Littlehampton

This comes after residents entered into a three-hour stand-off with travellers when they last moved in in May.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a traveller encampment on private land in Littlehampton. We have been to visit the site and the landowner is aware and will be taking any appropriate action.”

Travellers have parked up opposite the Kingley Gate housing development in Littlehampton