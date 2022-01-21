Three storeys could be added above a Bognor Regis pub to house 43 flats.

Plans have been submitted for a three storey upward extension and redevelopment of the existing first and second floor for 43 flats at 2-10 The Hatters Inn, Queensway.

A design and access statement by JJR Designs Ltd, on behalf of Regent Properties Ltd, said the building was formerly a Sainsbury’s store and is three storeys on the corner of Queensway and West Street.

Plans have been submitted for a further three storeys for 43 flats above the Hatters Inn, Queensway, Bognor Regis

With the Hatters Inn on the ground floor, the first and second floors have been ‘vacant for a number of years’.

The company said this is a brownfield site in a sustainable location, close to the railway station and town facilities and on the edge of a conservation area.

It has no onsite parking and visitors and deliveries use bays at the front or Hothampton or Fitzleet car parks.

Storage for 43 bikes would be made in the basement.

Flats would feature balconies and there would be a lift from the West Street entrance.

“The redevelopment of a highly sustainable, brownfield site represents an opportunity to make a contribution to meeting the local housing needs whilst also regenerating a vacant site with great benefits to the surrounding area,” the statement said.

A heritage statement with the application said: “Nos 2-10 Queensway form an architecturally non-descript and poorly designed post-war building which is not befitting of its prominent location.”

“The proposal will provide a landmark high quality building which will provide an architectural uplift to this area of Bognor Regis and in so doing will enhance the setting of the conservation area,” it went on.

The site already has conditional approval for 24 flats.