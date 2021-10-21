Three Bognor Regis parks retain green flag status

Bognor’s Hotham Park was one of three in the Observer patch to have retained its prestigious green flag status, the district council has announced.

The award promotes high standards and good management in open spaces throughout the UK, setting the benchmark for the management of outdoor spaces in the UK and the world.

Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and the Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham also retained their green flag status, alongside three parks in Littlehampton.

Hotham Park was one of a number of green spaces in Arun District to retain its green flag status

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the environment and neighbourhood services committee, thanked the contractors and volunteers who help keep the parks in good repair.

“More than ever, we recognise the value of our green spaces in providing a place to escape for exercise and relaxation,” he said.

“So we’re delighted that the hard work of our parks team has been recognised yet again by this prestigious award.”

Cllr Edwards’ comments are reinforced by a YouGov study conducted over the summer, which has revealed just how important parks are to the British public.

Nearly 60 per cent of participants said they felt less stressed when using a park, and 55 per cent said they felt more positive in general.

The survey also showed that 93 per cent think public green spaces are important to their community.