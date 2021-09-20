‘Thousands’ flock to Bognor town centre for Southdowns folk festival: in pictures

‘Thousands’ of residents and guests flocked to Bognor Regis town centre last weekend as the Southdowns Folk Festival made a triumphant return after a year’s hiatus.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:00 pm

Organiser Roger Nash said was incredibly pleased with the turnout, saying the festival did exactly what it was supposed to: give back to the community.

“It’s about bringing everybody together, making the town even more lively than it already is. Giving joy to people, that’s what it’s about. Putting smiles on people’s faces.”

See all of our best photos below.

1.

The Southdowns folk festival 2021. Photo: Neil Cooper

2.

DM21091461a.jpg. Southdowns folk festival, Bognor. Captains Beard. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210918-191944008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

3.

DM21091426a.jpg. Southdowns folk festival, Bognor. Bognor Radio Respect. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210918-192006008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

4.

DM21091442a.jpg. Southdowns folk festival, Bognor. Steve Ball. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210918-191933008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

