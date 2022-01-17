With housing prices soaring and reaching dumbfoundingly high heights, knock £10,000 off your next deposit by finding a set of keys that will have flown through space.

The regulated property buyers will launch a pair of keys into space which will then fall back down and land in the UK. The lucky person who finds them will receive the £10,000 reward towards their next deposit for a house.

Good Move's Key Launch with £10,000 reward

The key launch will take place on Wednesday, January 19 and the astro-bound keys are expected to land anywhere in the UK later that day.

If you find the keys all you have to do is call the telephone number on the keyring and a representative will take their details.

Nima Ghasri, director at GoodMove says: “We know that the property market is especially volatile right now, and many Brits struggle to get their foot on the property ladder and buy their dream home. We really wanted to help anyone in this situation in this campaign in a fun and exciting way – so if you can find our keys after they’ve landed from space then we’ll supply £10,000 towards a deposit. We really hope this money can brighten up someone’s January and can’t wait to see our keys’ journey into space!”

For full terms and conditions for this competition click here. The Money will only be supplied if used towards a house deposit.