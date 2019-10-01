These new refreshment carts will help ‘improve patient nutrition’ at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester

New refreshment carts have been rolled out at St Richard’s Hospital thanks to a £77,000 investment by the Friends of Chichester Hospitals.

Patients will be served with freshly made drinks plus snacks and fruit from the new 24-hour ultrakarts, which have onboard water heaters and toasters.

Showcasing the new 'ultrakarts'

The Friends said the cart supported an important initiative to improve nutrition and patient recovery by enabling patients to have snacks and drinks ‘little and often’, so as keep up their strength and regain energy.

Jane Ramage, chairman of the Friends of Chichester Hospitals, said: “People often just don’t feel like eating when they’re ill, but need calories to help rebuild their strength.

“The Ultrakarts will operate from breakfast to suppertime, ensuring that patients can have tea, coffee, hot chocolate – or Horlicks – if they fancy it.

“Housekeepers fulfil an important role in supporting recovery, and we are delighted to make it easier for them.

“The carts are easy to manoeuvre, and run smoothly, so we are sure that they will make a real difference for both patients and staff.”

The drinks and snacks provided by the new carts supplement the main meals provided by the hospital kitchen.

Tony Shea, head of catering, said: “I am so proud of our Food Service Assistants who started their new roles at St Richard’s in May this year,

“This has been a big change for many of these colleagues and they’re doing a superb job.

“The Ultrakart Beverage Trolley will help them give the best possible service to patients during beverage rounds and I would like to thank the Friends of Chichester Hospitals for providing them.”

Sue Fisher, Deputy Director of Facilities, said: “The delivery of our food service to patients is so important, the new trolleys, staffing and the production unit will ensure our patients receive an efficient and quality service.

“I would just like to thank the Friends for their support.”

