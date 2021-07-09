Sussex Police sergeant dismissed after bullying colleagues and making racist remarks

Police

Andrew Hother, 49, also admitted allegations that he regularly vaped inside police vehicles or at public locations whilst in uniform.

He appeared at a four-day gross misconduct hearing, which concluded today (July 9) at Sussex Police HQ, Lewes.

He was dismissed for breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct, equality and diversity and orders and instructions.

PS Hother admitted the allegations and the panel, headed by an independent legally-qualified chair, found that two of the allegations amounted to gross misconduct and the last amounted to misconduct.

These, as revealed by Sussex Police, were:

- Between January 2019 and January 2020 he behaved in a bullying manner towards colleagues.

- Between January 2019 and January 2020 he made racist remarks to his colleagues and in the presence of members of the public.

- On frequent occasions he was seen vaping inside police vehicles or at public locations whilst in uniform.

The matters were described as very serious and he was dismissed from the force without notice, police said.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the force's professional standards department, said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.