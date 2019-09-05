Stonepillow to hold 'thank you' event to mark 30 years

Homeless charity Stonepillow is holding a 30th birthday event this weekend as a thank you to the community.

The event is set to take place in the Bishop's Palace private gardens in Chichester on Saturday 7 between 12pm and 5pm.

Stonepillow has said the event will be free and has been organised as a thank you to the communities in Chichester, Bognor Regis and surrounding areas which have supported the charity over the 30 years from its foundation.

Stonepillow's chief executive, Hilary Bartle, said: "Without Hilary Parsons’ vision and determination, there would not be a charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people and we could not continue to run Stonepillow without the fantastic support we receive from the local community and this is our way of saying thank you.

"So please, bring your friends and family down and join us on Saturday to find out more about the work we do and enjoy the food and entertainment we have on offer for you."

The day will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, face painting, children's activites and live music from The Varifocals, Music Smart, The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra and a set from DJ Jamie McGreal.

Various local organisations will be having a stall at the event including The Body Shop, UKHarvest, Lush and Owls about Town who will be bringing owls for people to interact with.

Following the event, a special Evensong service will take place in Chichester Cathedral at 5:30pm, where Stonepillow will be honouring their late founder, Reverend Hilary Parsons – all are welcome to attend.

To find out more, visit www.stonepillow.org.uk