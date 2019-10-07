Stonepillow Big Sleep Out: How you can get involved

As we gear up towards Stonepillow's Big Sleep Out 2019, the homeless charity has told residents how they can get involved.

Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow chief executive said: "The Big Sleep Out is our annual flagship event which sees individuals, groups and businesses in the community coming together to help us end rough sleeping. No one should be sleeping on the streets and we urge people to sign up and help us make a difference. We would like to say a huge thank you to Kiwi Recruitment for sponsoring the event."

Participants preparing for a Sleepout on the cathedral green

The sleepout will take place on Saturday October 19 in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral and there are still places left for people to sign up.

Participants brave a night in cardboard shelters in return for sponsorship from friends, family and colleagues to help raise vital funds for the charity and increase awareness of homelessness in the local area.

The event kicks off with live performances on the Cathedral Green at 2:00pm, as everyone arrives to start building their cardboard shelters before putting them to the test for the night.

It’s not too late to sign up, register now at www.stonepillow.org.uk. Registration is just £15 per person and includes food, refreshments and entertainment. Don’t miss out, for 20 per cent off use promo code ‘OCTOBER’ at checkout.

Register as an individual or why not get a group of friends or colleagues together? The Big Sleep Out can be a great team building exercise. Please note, anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and download and complete a Parental Consent Form from the website.

The event does not aim to replicate homelessness, but it can give people a small insight into some of the realities of rough sleeping.

The charity aims to support and empower homeless and vulnerable people to achieve sustainable independence and well-being. It supports people 365 days a year in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and has 97 clients in their accommodation on any given evening. This year marks Stonepillow’s 30th anniversary and they hope to raise £30,000 to support the work they do.

For more information, contact Stonepillow on 01243 537934 or fundraising@stonepillow.org.uk.