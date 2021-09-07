Starbucks Drive Thru to open in Bognor Regis tomorrow
A Starbucks cafe with a Drive Thru is set to open in Bognor Regis tomorrow (September 8)
The coffee chain is due to open a new branch with a drive-thru at the Saltbox development site off Roman Way on September 8, creating 12 new jobs for local people.
To celebrate the grand opening, the American coffee company will be offering complimentary reusable cups, which are also good for a 25p discount on every drink, to fifty customers everyday for the first week.
Mirko Tomasello, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Bognor Regis and become a part of the local community. The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
Opening from 6.30am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 8.am to 6pm on Sunday, the drive thru cafe will join a sizeable Warburton’s distribution site and a drive-thru Greggs as one of the increasing number of businesses on the saltbox site.