The event was opened by Bognor Regis Town Mayor Steve Goodheart at Bognor Spiritualist Centre, Sudley Road.

Steve Marriott, president of Bognor Spiritualist Centre, said it as a brilliant success.

“Both myself and the committee were overwhelmed by the number of people attending this event.

“Because of this we hope to do another event in spring next year.”

He said the event was aided by support throughout the day by local mediums, healers and therapists offering their services.

“Monies raised are being used to purchase some new flooring for the centre,” he said.

“Harry Edwards, the famous spiritual healer of our generation opened the centre back in March 1960.

“The building was purpose built and paid for by the people of Bognor.