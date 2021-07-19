Skydiving 10,000ft to raise money for the NHS

Duane Wadley

The Bognor Rock’s have backed a man’s bid to raise money for the Western Sussex NHS Foundation Trust by taking part in a nerve-shredding tandem skydive from 10,000 ft.

Taking part in the death-defying feat will be Duane Wadey, head of operations at the Westgate Vaccination Centre in Chichester, who will be strapping on his parachute as a gesture of gratitude for the NHS staff who have worked so hard during the pandemic. “I want to do something more to support our patients and staff during what has been one of the most challenging times any of us have witnessed,” he said.

“During my time working through the pandemic, I have witnessed so many members of Western Sussex staff performing amazing acts of kindness, going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and visitors. All of our staff have really risen to the challenge, regardless of the risks and challenges they have faced on a day to day basis.