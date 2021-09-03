Signage for new Bognor Regis Starbucks drive-through is approved
Signage for the new Starbucks drive-through at the Saltbox site in Bognor Regis has been approved by Arun District Council.
The application sought to place various adverts at the retail unit at 2 Saltbox, Shripney Road.
Bersted Parish Council had no objection to the signage but three letters of objection were received from neighbours.
They were concerned how the lighting would impact the Bersted Nature Reserve and said the brightness of the signs should be restricted along with the hours of brightness.
You can view the decision on the Arun District Council planning portal using the reference BE/105/21/A
Greggs and Warburtons recently opened on the Saltbox site.