Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Crossbush, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

Road closures: six for Arun drivers this week

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Patching, Lane closures for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closures and traffic signals for survey works.