Rescued ducks make a home in the grounds of Rolls Royce

The ducks were released into their new home in the grounds of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood SUS-210817-121153001

The new arrivals include a family of seven siblings. In April, they were found wandering the on-site car park, without their mother, by security guard James Caffrey. The ducklings were monitored from afar over several hours, but the mother failed to return.

After taking professional advice, James and his colleagues sprung into action to ensure the orphans’ survival. Once carefully captured, the ducklings were transferred to Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in nearby Sidlesham.

The family, joined by a further eight ducks also found and rescued locally, have now returned to the home of Rolls-Royce. They have taken up residence on the lakes that form part of the manufacturing plant’s sustainable cooling system.

The ducks travelled from Brent Lodge to Goodwood in style, in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Emma Ashcroft of Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, said: “The lovely team at Rolls-Royce recently brought us seven tiny mallard ducklings (approximately 48 hours old) after they were found alone with no mum in sight. After seeking our advice and monitoring the situation for a period of time, the decision was made that they would be safer here at Brent Lodge. Having reared them for several months and ensuring they were ready for release, Brent Lodge was able to return them (as well as a few extra friends) back to the pond where they were found.

“The pond and surrounding areas are a perfect place for these birds to start their new ‘wild adventure’ with plenty of natural food and cover. Watching all of the birds take their first flight around the pond and gardens that would be their new – and very exclusive - home really made our day, and makes all of the hard work worth it.”

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “As a company, we are very conscious that it is a privilege to share our 42-acre site with a wealth of wildlife. We go to great lengths to provide safe habitats for plants, birds and animals; but occasionally, we’re given the chance to do something direct, practical and genuinely lifesaving.