Remembrance Day events taking place across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst, Petworth, Aldwick, Selsey and Emsworth in 2021

The Remembrance Day Service in Chichester in 2019.

In Chichester the service of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial, Litten Gardens on starting at 11am on Sunday, November 14.Uniformed, and other participants will assemble in East Street, from the Cross down to the pedestrian zone, and march to the War Memorial around 10.30am, led by the ATC Band of 461 Squadron.

The Mayor, Councillor John Hughes and other civic dignitaries will lay wreaths together with other representatives from the ex-service and wider community.

The Garrison Artillery Volunteers will be located in the adjacent New Park Road Recreation Ground and will be firing their World War one 18 pounder gun to mark the commencement and completion of the Two Minutes’ Silence.

The 2020 Remembrance Day service at Bognor Regis SUS-210911-115916001

There will also be a traditional church parade, lead by the Petworth Town Band, leaving the RBL Club at 2.30pm to march to St Mary’s where there will be a Remembrance Service at 3pm, to be followed immediately by an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with the laying of wreaths. There will then be a march back to the RBL Club in Grove Street.

Church Hill will be closed from about 10.45am, a council spokesperson said, ahead of a service at the parish church.

The Remembrance Day service in Chichester in 2019. Photo by Kate Shemlit SUS-210911-121240001

Anyone is welcome to go into Midhurst Parish Church for the Remembrance Sunday Service followed by a minutes silence at 11am.

In Bognor Regis, Remembrance Sunday is due to be marked with a service at the war memorial.The parade will muster beside Place St Maur, next to the Regis Centre in Belmont Street and proceed to the war memorial on Clarence Road for a short service, which will include wreath laying and a two minute silence, at 10.50am.

In Aldwick, the remembrance service is due to be held at 11.45am, in the Millennium Garden on Thursday, November 11.

Although the ceremony is also due to feature a two minutes silence and a wreath laying service, Aldwick Parish Council have ‘reluctantly’ cancelled the complementary tea and coffee session which typically takes place at the Willowhale Community Centre following the ceremony, due to the continuing rise in Covid-19 infection rates

The Remembrance Day service in Petworth in 2019. Photo by Kate Shemlit SUS-210911-120553001

In Selsey, the Remembrance Day service will take place in The Victory Club at 10am.

The parade will leave from the club car park at 10.45am, go down to the roundabout, and back up to meet The Reverend Andrew Wilkes outside St Peters at the war memorial for 11 am.

Parish services will be held in St. James’ Church at 10am and St. Thomas à Becket at 10.55am.

Remembrance service in Emsworth in 2019. Picture: Habibur Rahman SUS-210911-120605001