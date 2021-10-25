Red flare sighting near Pagham was false alarm for lifeboat crews
Lifeboat teams were launched to Pagham after a red flare sighting yesterday evening (October 24)- but it turned out to be a false alarm.
A Lifeboat team from Selsey and a Coastguard team from Littlehampton were launched to Pagham Harbour entrance yesterday evening (October 24) after multiple reports of a red flare going off in the area.
While travelling to the Harbour, the Selsey crew spotted a red flare inside the harbour itself, but were unable to enter it due to the low water.
Soon afterwards, the Coastguard received another report of a red flare going off further inland. Realising they couldn't access the initial red flare, teams decided to call the search and stood down at 7.14pm.
A spokesperson for Selsey RNLI said such calls are not uncommon, especially in firework season, but take up valuable resources which could be better spent elsewhere. "It's an offence to fire red flares outside of an emergency, and we urge people not to do it. Because you're using an asset, in the lifeboat, which might be needed in other places."