Red flare sighting near Pagham was false alarm for lifeboat crews

A Lifeboat team from Selsey and a Coastguard team from Littlehampton were launched to Pagham Harbour entrance yesterday evening (October 24) after multiple reports of a red flare going off in the area.

While travelling to the Harbour, the Selsey crew spotted a red flare inside the harbour itself, but were unable to enter it due to the low water.

Soon afterwards, the Coastguard received another report of a red flare going off further inland. Realising they couldn't access the initial red flare, teams decided to call the search and stood down at 7.14pm.

Photo: Selsey RNLI