Queen’s Birthday Honours: Sussex PCC included in 2019 list

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne has been awarded an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for public and political services.

Since being elected in 2012, Katy Bourne has used her role to bring police and communities together to better understand and address local policing issues.

She arrived with a particular interest in tackling domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking, bringing them to the forefront of policing in Sussex and beyond.

Working on the basis that every citizen has a right to feel safe in Sussex and to be policed with the consent of the public, her priorities for Sussex Police focus on strengthening local policing, working with communities and partners to keep the county safe, protecting the vulnerable and improve access to justice for victims and witnesses.

On the announcement Katy said she felt very honoured, adding: “This is a tremendous endorsement of the role of Police and Crime Commissioners and testament to the hard work of the team in my office who support me.

“I would like to thank them and also every single police officer, PCSO and police staff member in Sussex for working so tirelessly to keep us all safe.”

Chief Constable Giles York congratulated her on behalf of the force, saying: “Katy Bourne has been a consistent force for good since first being elected as the PCC for Sussex; she has always been a voice of challenge and support for the force and championing the needs of the public and those who struggle to have their voice heard.

“On behalf of all of us at Sussex Police we offer our congratulations on such well-earned recognition in being awarded an OBE.”