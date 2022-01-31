Police recover bike in Emsworth
Chichester Police have recovered a bike in Emsworth yesterday (Sunday, January 30).
Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:04 pm
Chichester Police reported, on twitter, that they had recovered the Carerra bike during a trip through Emsworth.
In the report on twitter Chichester Police wrote: “A bike was recovered from Emsworth yesterday.
“It has an identifiable black and yellow lock attached to the frame.
“If this is yours, please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference: 20220130-0032”
Have you read?: Rise in violent crime in the Chichester district