Plans to extend Bognor Regis house of multiple occupation withdrawn

Arun District Council had been asked to approve the change of use of 9 Annandale Road from a house of multiple occupation with up to six unrelated people to one with more.

The application also included construction of a first floor extension over the kitchen and a ground floor single storey extension with remodelling of the ground floor and removal of a chimney and window.

A design and access statement with the application stated the first floor extension would be to provide an extra two bedrooms and shower rooms and there would be a new entrance as part of the remodelling.

Plans have been withdrawn to add two bedrooms to an HMO in Annandale Raod, Bognor Regis

“We do not feel the proposals will have a harmful impact on the character of the building or the wider street scene,” the statement said.