Plans to change farm shop near Bognor Regis into light industrial units

Plans to turn the former Middleton Farm Shop into light industrial units are before Arun planners.

The application for the change of use of the existing farm shop and three agricultural buildings at Guernsey Farm, Yapton Road, Middleton-On-Sea, has been submitted by West Sussex County Council.

A design and access statement by Strutt and Parker said there would be no extensions or material alterations to the existing buildings.

A planning acpplication has been made to change Middleton Farm Shop into light industrial units. Photo: Google Street View

The hardstanding already there would provide sufficient parking provision.

It said the farm shop shut in February 2020 and the agricultural buildings had since been let short term.

“The farm is small and cannot sustain a farm business that would cover the costs of renting and maintaining the holding whilst delivering a meaningful income to a farm tenant,” it said.

“The existing farm buildings are now of an age and design that no longer suits modern agricultural machinery and farming practices.

“If the existing buildings were to be made suitable for modern day arable farming this would require significant investment which from a business case is unlikely to be supported.

“The proposed development will make best use of currently under utilised building and provides an opportunity for the sustained growth and expansion of other existing businesses in the wider locality.