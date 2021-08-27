Pye Homes’ outline application is to demolish the Woodgate Centre buildings at Oak Tree Lane, including three houses, and build 180 homes with a new access, footways and cycleways, parking, open space and a children’s play space.

A design and access statement supporting the plans has been drawn up by ECC Architecture for Pye Homes.

It said the site is 7.25 hectares west of Woodgate and south of Westergate and is part of the wider strategic allocation for Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate masterplan.

The Woodgate Centre, it said, was ‘several small businesses based in poor quality buildings and horse stables with a number of paddocks’.

To the north and east of the site is farmland, to the west several bungalows and to the south the Willows Caravan Park

The dwellings would be from one to four bedroom and 30 per cent would be affordable homes with 75 per cent of those for rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing.

The statement said the properties would be set back from Woodgate Close and the caravan park.

Access to the site is currently via a track along Oak Tree Lane with a subsidiary access with Woodgate Road on the western boundary leading to the A29 Lidsey Road.

The new access would be off Woodgate Road.

There would be a future east to west pedestrian and cycle link.

Pre application advice had been sought from Arun District Council, first with 166 dwellings on the site and then 179.

There had been consultation with parish councils and residents and meetings with near neighbours.