Plan to turn Bognor care home into flats

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Bognor Regis care home into a range of flats.

The application (BR/145/19/PL) has been put forward by TPJ Developments Ltd and would see the former residential care home Abbeyfield Bognor Regis Society in Richmond Avenue turned into eight flats with two parking spaces proposed for the font of the property and bicycle storage.

Part of the application reads: "The proposed alterations will provide quality accommodation, perfectly located for all town centre facilities.

"The proposal complies with the relevant development plan policies in that it would have no materially adverse effect on the visual amenities of the locality nor would it have an adverse impact upon the established character of the surrounding area."

The flats would range in size from 56 to 89m2 with three one bedroom units, two two bedrooms unit and one three bedroom space.

The developer said the plans had been designed to create a 'visually appealing mix of dwellings' while maintaining the buildings facade making it sympathetic to the surrounding buildings.

A decision is due on the plans by the end of July and residents can comment on the application until July 11.

