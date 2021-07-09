Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council by Lysander and Hanbury Properties to build a warehouse with ancillary office, associated vehicle parking, van storage, plant, ancillary structures, lighting, landscaping and infrastructure works,including earthworks to facilitate flood compensation area, at Newlands Road.

A design and access statement by Ashton Smith Associates states the site is farmland allocated for employment use bounded to the north by the A259 and the south by Lidl and Rolls-Royce which is a similar size and scale.

“The proposed facility will be a storage and distribution warehouse providing last mile logistics operation which involves vans distributing pre-picked and packaged goods for home deliveries to the surrounding area,” the statement said.

An application has been submitted for a distribution warehouse at Oldlands Farm

Packages would be delivered to the warehouse by HGVs, largely at night, in the 24-hour, seven-day operation.

Staff would drive to work and then pick up a van from the overnight multi-storey car park.

Access would be via the road currently used by Lidl and Rolls-Royce and a right of way running across the site would be diverted to follow its boundary.

There would be 193 staff parking spaces, plus 20 motorcycle and 40 cycle spaces.

Floorspace is 11,412sqm and the warehouse would have offices on a mezzanine floor and plant on the second floor.

A transport assessment with the application states the site is predicted to generate about 228 two-way vehicle movements between 8am and 9am and 247 between 5pm and 6pm, which was a ‘negligible uplift’ on previously approved plans.