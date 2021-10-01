The new Croft Surgery would be on land next to the current site and feature 21 patient consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a waiting entrance, reception area, interview room, administration areas, accessible toilets and a pharmacy retail unit in a two storey building with access onto Barnham Road.

A design and access statement submitted by Simpson Hilder Associates, an architectural and surveying practice, said aproval for a medical centre on the open site set to pasture was given in 2017.

The 27-year-old surgery is part of the Croft Practice, with three surgeries in total serving the Six Villages, all of which are outdated, the statement said.

The proposed new Croft Surgery in Eastergate

“The existing premises are in urgent need of clinical capacity and are no longer fit for purpose,” the statement said.

Projections were that patient numbers would reach 21,000 by 2017 due to new housing developments in the area of 6,000 homes.

The statement said the current practice was 57 per cent undersized, hd insufficient parking and had been using temporary buildings for admin and storage since 2002.

“The practice worked with Arun District Council to investigate other potential sites for a new build medical centre but concluded the land adjacent to the existing site remains the most suitable,” it said.

Landscaping would provide privacy and amenity for users and neighbouring properties.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council supported the plans but had concerns about a lack of connectivity with nearby housing developments, its catchment area, the future of Barnham Pharmacy, plans for the current surgery site and the access and potential queues on Barnham Road.

There were a further 14 letters suporting the need for the facility.

Council officers said: “The provision of an enlarged medical centre is much needed within the local area to cater for existing and future demand.

“It will provide a significant social and economic benefit to the local community.

“These benefits are important material considerations to which great weight can be attached and as such

outweigh the limited policy conflicts identified.”