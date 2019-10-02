New bin set to be unveiled at Bognor beach has a bold message

An eye-catching new bin set to be unveiled at Bognor beach will be a ‘bold and unmissable reminder’ to visitors of the damaging effect of litter on marine life.

The 1.5m high Bin For Green Seas, which has been created by the GreenSeas Trust, is made out of 450 recycled bottles and is covered with graphics and text which illustrate how plastics damage our seas and infiltrate our food chain.

Fazilette Khan, a founder trustee of the GreenSeas Trust and a former Merchant Navy officer who has seen for himself how marine litter has impacted coastal areas, said the bins worked at a ‘subconscious level’.

He said: “It helps people to connect the dots on how irresponsible littering effects everyone’s life; environmentally, aesthetically and in terms of their health.

“Once any form of plastics reaches the water, it is a bit like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

Each year in the UK alone, 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are used – and every day 700,000 plastic bottles are discarded as litter, according to the GreenSeas Trust.

