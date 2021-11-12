Loungers UK Ltd has submitted an application to Arun District Council for an extraction system at the vacant premises.

The company recently applied for a new shop front there when it said it intends to open a Lounge Bar.

In a design and access statement on behalf of Bristol-based Loungers, D2 Planning said: “Loungers UK Ltd is a food led operator who focus on the Continental-in-style café/bistro concept, creating an informal and neighbourhood food-led café/restaurant open all day every day where family, friends and local residents can meet, eat and drink in a relaxing, comfortable environment,” the statement said.

Loungers' view of how the shopfront would look

It said board games and daily newspapers would be available and a free neighbourhood book swap facility.

“The café/restaurants seek to complement the main retail function of the area rather than detract from it,” the statement said.

Loungers has 137 outlets nationwide, with the nearest being in Rustington and Southsea.

The Loungers website says it is a ‘substantial and growing operator in the UK hospitality sector’ with its two distinct but complementary brands, Lounge and Cosy Club.

It was founded in 2002 by three friends who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that they would want to go to.

A Lounge is a neighbourhood café/bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture, the website says.

Every Lounge offers all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am to 10pm, every day.

To view the application and comment visit the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/231/21/PL