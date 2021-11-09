The proposals include an upgrade to the existing play area, improvements to visibility through the gardens and provision of a new southern entrance, which will make the gardens more accessible for all visitors.

Experienced design consultants LUC were appointed by Arun District Council to prepare design proposals and support the council in delivering the preferred scheme.

Initial proposals have now been drawn up and these will be unveiled to the public on November 15 as part of a public consultation that will run until December 6.

Consultation starts on the Sunken Gardens in Bognor Regis on November

The consultation can be viewed, and a questionnaire completed, via the Arun District Council website at www.lucmaps.co.uk/sunkengardens

Anyone unable to access the consultation online can collect a paper copy of the plans from Bognor Regis Town Hall.

Alternatively, you can call 01903 737500 to request a paper copy of the plans and questionnaire.

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the environment and neighbourhood services committee at Arun District Council, said: “Now that work has begun on the Place St Maur scheme in the town, we are really pleased to be in a position to consult the public on another scheme to improve Bognor Regis.

“If you want to have a say in how the plans to enhance the Sunken Gardens will look, then please get involved in the consultation as we’d like to hear from as many people as possible.”

Concept proposals were presented to members of the environment and neighbourhood services committee by LUC on September 23 and it was agreed these should be taken forward for public consultation.

Other interested parties have been consulted via email and virtual meetings to allow the council to understand how the area is currently used and managed as well as to obtain comments on the emerging designs.

Following consultation, public feedback will be reflected in the preferred design.