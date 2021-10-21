Narrow victory for Lib Dems in Bognor town council by-election

Liberal Democrat Robert Waterhouse celebrated his election to the Bognor Regis Town Council last week, after winning a Marine ward by-election on October 14.

He will step in to replace Alison Sharples, a long-serving Labour councillor who resigned earlier this year.

It was a narrow victory for Mr Waterhouse, who beat Conservative rival Michael Dillon by just eight votes.

Bob Waterhouse (right) with Cllr Matt Stanley (left)

Heather Robbins, of the Labour Party, and Chloe Wilkinson, of the Green Party, also stood for election.

“It was unbearably close, I think,” Mr Waterhouse said.

“I feel very sorry for my opponent, it must be very galling to lose by eight votes, but obviously I’m glad to have won.

“I admire anybody who steps forward to take part in local politics. No matter what your party allegiance is, I think you have to recognise that people give a lot of their time to these activities.”

During his time as town councillor, Mr Waterhouse said he hopes to shed a light on housing and town regeneration.

“There’s a need for housing of all levels,” he said. “But I don’t think poor quality housing does anybody any favours.

“I don’t quite understand why we haven’t developed a town plan yet.”