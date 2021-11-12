More water supply problems reported in Bognor Regis
Residents in Bognor Regis and the surrounding area have reported problems with water pressure and supply this morning (November 12), following similar reports on Tuesday.
Portsmouth Water, which has been contacted for further comment, deployed a technician to investigate the problem and restore normal service.
"We are pleased to advise that the brief reduction in water pressure affecting Bognor and surrounding areas has been addressed and normal has been resumed," a spokesperson said. "We are very sorry for any disruption or inconvenience this issue has caused and thank you for your patience whilst we worked to address this matter."