Massive search for pet dog lost in rabbit hole at Sussex beauty spot

A massive search has been launched to find a pet dog that has been missing for seven days after disappearing down a rabbit hole at a Sussex beauty spot.

The little dog - a Jack Russell crossbreed called Quinn - vanished while on a walk at Sandgate Park, Storrington.

Quinn pictured with RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood SUS-191005-114013001

Dozens of people have been out helping Quinn’s distraught owner Melissa Moremon - who works at the RSPCA animal charity headquarters in Southwater - to find her beloved pet. And a crowdfunding appeal has been set up to buy a specialist tracker to try and locate little Quinn.

Meanwhile, volunteers have joined Melissa searching the area, which backs on to Storrington quarry - even using an endoscope to send a camera down holes to see if they could pinpoint the pet’s whereabouts.

Melissa was walking Quinn and her other rescue dog Mabel at 4.30pm on Friday (May 3) when he vanished while chasing a rabbit.

She said: “I was calling and calling but he didn’t come back - we searched for hours and I’m sure I heard muffled barking from underground and I think he must have got stuck down a hole.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support I have had from my RSPCA work colleagues, friends and the people of Storrington - it has been quite incredible.”

But she added that Quiinn “needs to come out now to make all their effort worthwhile.

“It doesn’t feel right without him, Mabel has been very quiet, I think she’s missing him.

“I hate to think of him in the dark all alone wondering where I am and I am hoping someone might have some ideas what we can do to find him and bring him home.”

Quinn, who is nine years old, was adopted by Melissa after being rescued from a puppy farm whose owners were prosecuted for poor dog welfare.

Melissa is appealing for anyone in the area and any dog walkers who might be out and about to keep an eye and ear out for Quinn and for anyone who might have any specialist equipment or skills that could be used to help find him to get in touch.

She said: “My colleagues have set up a crowdfunding page to help pay for any specialist equipment or people who might be able to locate him underground.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support, I’m lucky to live in a such a dog-loving village, even complete strangers have been out looking for him for hours.”

She added: “The village has really come together and is going all out to find Quinn. Anything anyone can do to help would be really appreciated.

“I’m staying positive, I’ve heard lots of stories of dogs coming out of holes after being stuck a few days so that’s what I’m hoping will happen.”

To donate to find Quinn, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfindquinn?fbclid=IwAR09WgzRxXSX2lrcY7k8j-WRJsCn6XQyx6wmqqruRY-xGdtrcVGjyys7oNQ

All extra proceeds not used in the search will go to the RSPCA to help other needy animals.

Anyone with information about Quinn or who may be able to help locate him should contact 07776 196 254.