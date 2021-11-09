Low water pressure reported throughout Bognor Regis and Chichester

Residents throughout Bognor Regis and Chichester have been reporting problems with water pressure this morning (November 9).

Portsmouth Water has confirmed that residents throughout the seaside town, especially Kenilworth Close, are likely to experience problems today.

Similar reports have been made for addresses in Highview Road, in Eastergate, Chichester, and Swan Close, in Emsworth.

Bognor Regis and Chichester residents have reported low water pressure this morning. Image: Pixabay