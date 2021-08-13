Lavant Horticultural Society Flower Show 2021: High standard of entries as annual event returns

Linda Hughes, the society’s publicity and marketing officer, said: “With a large number of visitors supporting this enjoyable community event and the high standard of the many entries, the show was a great success. All those involved were pleased to hear that this high standard was recognised by the RHS judges who said that the entries were the best they had seen in the shows which they have judged so far this year. Cups were awarded to those with maximum points for their exhibits with Mike Kingsford, the society chairman, having the largest number of points overall, spread across many classes. Mike thanked all those involved for their hard work in setting up the show and to all those who exhibited to make the event such a success. The society is looking for new members and so if you live in Lavant, Summersdale or neighbouring areas and are interested in joining, details of our programme of monthly speakers and social events and how to join are on our website – lavanthortsoc.org.uk – or speak to Margaret Rhodes, our secretary, on 01243 527217 or email her at [email protected]”