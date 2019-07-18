Kylie appears in Sussex dance group's video ahead of Brighton Pride

A dance group welcomed Kylie to Brighton Pride with a dance video - and the star herself decided to make a cameo.

Last year the 201 Dance Company produced a viral video ahead of Britney's Brighton Pride headline set.

Read more: Dance group’s video welcoming Britney Spears to Brighton goes viral

This year they've given the same treatment to headliner Kylie ahead of her performance at Preston Park on Saturday, August 3.

The video tribute is led by choreographer Andrea Walker, from Brighton with videographer Ben Mark Films to create a dance video to her latest single “New York City”, celebrating young LGBTQ+ life in Brighton.

When the company told Kylie about the project, she loved the idea so much that she joined in.

The video was shot on location in iconic places around Brighton, with a mix of professional and community dancers.

201 producer Patrick Collier said: “Kylie is such a pro, and such a lovely person. Having her involved made this a really special celebration of LGBTQ+ Brighton and meant so much to the dancers involved.”

Just 24 hours after being released, the video is already going viral in China, with over 100,000 views.

Andrea Walker, choreographer, said: “Kylie has been a massively influential artist in my life and my career. She shaped my adolescence with songs like “In Your Eyes” and “Red Blooded Woman”, and has stuck by me till today with hits such as “All the Lovers”, “Timebomb” and “Dancing”.

"She has always been outspoken about her support for the LGBT+ community. Growing up in Italy as a gay teen wasn't easy, and Kylie's support never went unnoticed to me, as I’m sure it didn’t to thousands other LGBT+ individuals around the world. We love you Kylie, thank you for your music, your talent, and for being the inspirational artist you are.”