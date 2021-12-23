Join DoggyWarriors and help raise money for animal charities

The 51-year-old from Westbourne has already raised over £40,000 for rescue shelters and dogs in need through his DoggyLottery.

Now he’s launched a merchandise range for people who want to show their passion for making a difference for dogs.

The DoggyWarriors brand will raise money for animal charities and enable them to boost their donations by becoming partners.

Lee Brown and Lisette van Riel, founders of DoggyLottery and DoggyWarriors

Lee said: “There are hundreds of dog rescue centres in the UK, all struggling to survive with more dogs being abandoned and vets bills rising.

“People can buy a DoggyWarriors t-shirt, hoodie, tote bag or bandana for their dog to pledge their support and show they’re standing up for dogs.

“There are so many people out there, who love, care, protect, rescue and fight for all things dog and we wanted to find a way to unite them.

“We believe we are stronger together and through the DoggyWarriors range or by joining in our DoggyLottery they can support their favourite charity.”

DoggyWarriors was set up by Lee and his cousin Lisette Van Riel in July 2020 with DoggyLottery, as a not-for-profit online lottery donating to more than 80 rescue centres.

The merchandise range aims to provide dog charities with a means of generating income by setting up their own online shops where they sell the DoggyWarriors goodies.

Lee added: “Dog charities are invaluable to communities around the world. Sadly, funding continues to be a challenge for most of them.

“We want to offer these organisations a helpline. By working together, we can change dogs’ lives forever.”

To get involved with DoggyWarriors you can enter DoggyLottery for just £1.50, buy a product from their shop or sign up for updates.