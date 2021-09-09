Insurance firm backs new training centre for Bognor Rocks

A desire to put something back into the community has led to a funding boost for the Rocks, thanks to Mike Maskell, boss at insurance firm Robins Row.

Now the Bognor Regis business is the proud sponsor of the training centre at Nyewood Lane and Mike was on hand along with Rocks general manger Simon Cook to unveil the new-look facility.

The club’s first team, managed by Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake, train twice a week at the venue and the club’s youth sides frequently take advantage of the grass pitches too.

Insurance firm Robins Row have backed a new training facility for the Bognor Rocks

Robins Row, based in the town’s Aldwick Road, bagged the naming rights to the area to highlight the firm’s commitment to remain as an integral part of the community.

And Mike said: “Obviously we have a lot of clients in Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas and we always have tried to play our part in local affairs in terms of support for charities and supporting other good causes.

“Bognor Regis Town really do have all the values we cherish and so it was an easy decision to make when we spoke to the club about sponsorship opportunities. We have backed the club for a good few years now with various support commercially but this is a bigger commitment from us and we are delighted to be able to make it and very much hope that it encourages other local businesses look to support the club.

“We look forward to a flourishing partnership and hope Jack and Robbie can get the team into the play-off positions this season with view to getting promoted!”

The deal is one which also sees the company become enter into a business partnership with the club, something that Cook is encouraging more firms to consider. He said: “Huge thanks to Mike and his team at Robins Row for their ongoing tremendous support for the club. The Robins Row Training Centre is a big asset to the club and we’re delighted that the company has backed us with their sponsorship.