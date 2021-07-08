Arun district councillor Paul English (Con, Felpham) received a letter which resident Amanda Burton wrote to the cabinet member for highways and transport Joy Dennis.

Ms Burton said she had only been made aware of the consultation at the end of last month.

The enhancement scheme focuses on improving six main junctions between the A259/B2132 Yapton Road junction, known as Comet Corner, and the A259/A284 Wick roundabout.

Location of proposed improvements to the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Consultation began on June 21 on a set of proposals to change a number of the A259’s junction layouts.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We delivered some 13,000 letters to residents but appreciate they may not have reached the particular homes concerned, for which we apologise.

“However, the online consultation is still open and does not close until midnight on Sunday, July 25, and we welcome people’s feedback: please visit https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a259 for further details.”

“I was notified of the consultation by my mother who had received a letter dated 9th June, signed by you on behalf of WSCC,” Ms Burton wrote to the cabinet member, saying her mother lives in Middleton-on-Sea.

“I find it astonishing that myself and my neighbours have not received any letters or correspondence from WSCC in relation to this proposal considering we are one of the closest roads, within the catchment area, to the proposed enhancement scheme, who will be affected by the proposal,” she said.

“Neighbours in Fittleworth Drive, Felpham, have also confirmed they have not received any correspondence from your department.

“As a historical mixed development of housing, across a large age group, Flansham Park has many residents who do not have access to, or choose not to use Facebook pages and other social media outlets. Thus they are ill-informed and unaware of their absolute right to comment on the current consultation.

“I hope/presume…. it’s an administration error that ALL residents of the Flansham Park Estate have been omitted from being notified by letter of the public consultation, and that WSCC can confirm that ALL of the residents of the Flansham Park Estate have received (or will receive, within the next 24 hours) a letter from yourself encouraging residents to comment on the Enhancement Scheme.”

She asked for the public consultation to be extended by at least two weeks so that all Felpham residents could be ‘informed and included’.

Mr English replied to her saying: “It is certainly clear that many hundreds of residents have been removed from this consultation. I also presume it’s an administration error and the consultation will be fully extended to take this into account.”