Handmade playhouse donated to Yapton Primary School

Pupils at Yapton CofE Primary School were delighted to receive a 'handmade' wooden playhouse from the team at the Paddock View development site, which neighbours the school, last week.

The playhouse is set to be used as a book nook in the school playground, giving students an opportunity to read outdoors. The team at the paddock view development site hopes it will bring something new to school break times, encourage an interest in reading and inspire a love of construction in the students.

This is just one part of an ongoing relationship between the school and Dandara, the developer behind the Paddock View site. Earlier this year, the homebuilder gave pupils a chance to make their mark on local history by naming some of the new streets in the development.

Yapton CofE students are using the playpen as a 'book nook'. Photo: Dandara

Kim Huggett, headteacher at Yapton CofE primary school said: "We are always happy to work with Dandara, our ongoing partnership with the Paddock View site team has helped to encourage an interest in how homes are built amongst the pupils. The children are very excited to be able to use the playhouse as a 'book nook' which they can use during reading and playtime."