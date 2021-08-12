GCSE results: Headteacher praises ‘extraordinary resilience’ of Ormiston Six Villages Academy students

Year 11s at Ormiston Six Villages Academy celebrated their GCSE results this morning, with many looking forward to moving onto a variety of post-16 pathways in a range of subjects.

Rather than traditional exams, this year’s grades were decided by teacher assessed grades and pupils were evaluated on a combination of coursework, mock exams and classroom evidence.

Paul Slaughter, principal of the academy said: “I wish to pay tribute to the extraordinary resilience, dedication and effort of our students. I could not be more impressed with the results of the Class of 2021 and the aspirations they have developed during their time at Six Villages. They richly deserve their successes today. “I am also indebted to my staff for their extraordinary commitment and tireless hard work for the good of the students.

“Everyone at the academy wishes our outgoing Year 11 cohort all the best and we are excited to see what the future holds for the alumni of Ormiston Six Villages Academy.”

Many students achieved well over the year, defying expectations and meeting the challenges of the pandemic, but the school has highlighted a number of individual success.

Isobel Nichols earned 3 9s, 2 D*, 5 8s and 1 7

Alice Feest earned 1 9, 1 D*, 5 8s, 3 7s and 1 P

James Scragg earned 2 D*, 3 8s,1 Ds, 2 7s and 3 6s

Liam Richards earned 1 9, 2 D*, 2 8s, 1 Ds, 1 7 and 4 6s

Anhelina Soichuk earned 1 9, 2 8s, 2 Ds, 5 7s, 1 6 and 1 5