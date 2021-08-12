GCSE results: bright future for The Regis School pupils

Filing into the school’s main hall at 10am to open their envelopes, pupils spent the following hour celebrating with parents, teachers and friends, with many looking forward to continuing their studies at A Level in The Regis School’s Sixth Form.

Billy Green, who received top marks across the board and will be tackling further maths and maths at A Level, admitted that studying through the pandemic was a challenge, but support from his teachers helped pull him through: “It was a bit weird compared to the last four or five years of school,” he said. “But you got used to it, and the teachers helped a lot with the process. The topics were so broken down that the revision was easy to complete, but you still had to work hard for the grades.”

Like this year’s A-Level results, GCSE grades were awarded using Teacher Assessed Grades after external exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Rather than more traditional tests, pupils were graded based on a combination of coursework, mock exams and a range of other classroom evidence.

GCSE results day at The Regis School

The assessments might have changed, but the hard work hasn’t, as Charlotte Young, mother of 16 year old Bethany, confirmed: “During lockdown, she was up at nine o’clock every morning. I couldn’t fault her. She just had that discipline, she was determined to get those results.

“We got Covid last month, but it didn’t deter her. She just thought ‘I’ve got to do this’.”

Bethany, who got 4 ‘9’ grades, a distinction*, two ‘eights’ and two ‘sevens,’ said she was surprised by the grades and is looking forward to studying Criminology, Biology and Psychology at A-Level.