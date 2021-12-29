Former ballerina taken back in time with livestream at Fontwell care home

It was a special day for a resident of a Fontwell care home on Thursday, December 23, when the Nutcracker ballet was live-streamed.

The resident lives on the Westergate House Memory Lane community and when she arrived at the Denmans Lane care home staff were delighted to learn she had worked as a ballerina.

As a young child, her family encouraged her to join a prestigious ballet school where she gained insight into a world of glamour, romance and dedication to the art.

The ballet was streamed last week as part of Barchester’s virtual events activity programme.

Watching the Nutcracker with the lady was a wonderful experience; she was completely absorbed by the production.

Julie, the activities co-ordinator, said: “This has been a super activity.

“Our resident was clearly moved by the performance and chatted happily about the ballet.

“I felt so honoured to support her with such a meaningful event.”

Manager Paul Middleton-Russell added: “Westergate House has a robust activities programme that ensures a person-centred approach to meet the unique needs of each individual.

“It is wonderful to learn of different activities and interests that make up a person’s life history and to celebrate even the little things that are important and significant to our residents.”

