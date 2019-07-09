Footgolf fun for West Sussex charity JustDifferent

First-time entrants took the trophy at this year’s JustDifferent annual footgolf event.

There were 12 teams taking part, made up of businesses and individual supporters, and £2,787 was raised for the Walberton-based charity.

The team from Anderson Rowntree, which sponsored the event

Organiser Sarah Robinson said: “It was wonderful to see so many people taking part this year and the weather could not have been better.

“The staff at Chichester Golf Club always make us feel most welcome. The generosity of businesses and individuals sponsoring and providing raffle prizes and auction lots was overwhelming. Auction lots included a signed football from Manchester United Football Club, The Dorchester provided champagne afternoon tea for four and we had a £200 travel voucher from Brittany Ferries.

“We raised a fantastic £2,787, which will all go towards delivering more disability and difference workshops in schools.”

Winner Bayer Never Lusen was taking part for the first time, while the team that won the wooden spoon was made of people meeting for the first-time on the day.

Winning team Bayer Never Lusen with JustDifferent founder Toby Hewson

Law firm Anderson Rowntree was the main sponsor for the third year running and additional hole sponsorship was provided by Euphoria Kitchens in Walberton, Spratt & Son in Worthing, Turner & Townsend in London and the Horsham & Shipley Community Project.

Will Stisted, managing partner at Anderson Rowntree, said: “The event is always so well attended, with everyone focused on raising as much money as possible for such a worthwhile charity as JustDifferent.

“Anderson Rowntree were delighted to provide two teams from across our three offices to take part in the challenge and, as usual, those taking part met the challenge with great humour and enthusiasm.

“The camaraderie between all teams taking part is always fantastic and, overall, it seemed a wonderful afternoon in the sunshine was had by all.”

JustDifferent looks forward to next year’s footgolf. If you would like to be involved by either sponsoring, entering a team or donating a prize for the raffle or auction, telephone 01243 778275 or email fundraising@justdifferent.org

Visit www.justdifferent.org for more information about the charity.