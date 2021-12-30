Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:55 am
Toroscasa, at 55b London Road, Bognor Regis, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And Rooster Village, at 2 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, was also given a score of four on August 16.
It means that of Arun's 121 takeaways with ratings, 93 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.