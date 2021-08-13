Fontwell care home celebrates 30 years of service by two members of staff

Bernice Jenkins and Marc Freeman were presented with vouchers gifts and Barchester Healthcare reward badges by general manager Paul Middleton-Russell to recognise their commitment and loyalty to the Denmans Lane home.

Bernice, the home’s mental health nurse (RMN), has completed 20 years’ service.

Kay Vevers, activities coordinator, said: “She is the head of memory lane communities and sees Westergate House as her second home.

Marc Freeman and Bernice Jenkins

“She is devoted to our residents and ensures their day-to-day health, happiness and security.”

Marc Freeman, a registered adult nurse (RGN) who works with the home’s residential residents, has worked at Westergate House for ten years.

Kay said: “Marc is calm, caring and dedicated to his role – with the additional skill of entertaining residents and staff with magic tricks!

“Congratulations and best wishes to both Bernice and Marc.